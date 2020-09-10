NBX WaterShedsun
Tigers Open Play-Offs at Convoy-Crestview

All of the football schools that are part of the OHSAA could “opt-in” to the football play-offs, most of them did, including our North Baltimore Tigers.

NB will open at Convoy-Crestview, tonight (Oct. 9) at 7:00 pm. Convoy is by the Indiana line on RTs 30 and 224.

The game will be broadcast live by Crestview on this link:

NB Tiger Playoff Football from Convoy

Here is info from Max-Preps:

North Baltimore @ Crestview

Upcoming game on 10/9/2020 7:00 PM

The North Baltimore varsity football team has an away playoff game @ Crestview (Convoy, OH) today @ 7p.Bracket logoYou can follow North Baltimore as they take on Crestview and the rest of the field in the 2020 Ohio High School Football Playoff Brackets: OHSAA – Division VII – Region 26 tournament.Preview Game Tournament Bracket

MaxPreps will have live scoring updates for this game by Fan Mike Spangenberg.

