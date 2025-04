NB took a 6–2 lead into the bottom of 7th only having to stop a furious comeback attempt by the Gophers.

They scored 4 times to send the game to extras. Braiden Solly laced a 3-run 2-out double, and NB took a 10–6 lead.

Zander South made short work of Ridgemont in the 8th, setting them down 1-2-3 for the win.

NB is now 4–0 in the league and 6–3 overall.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E

NB 0 1 0 0 4 0 1 4 10 10 1

RM 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 6 11 4