Tigers Top Lady Rams, 7–2

Upper Scioto Valley — The North Baltimore Varsity Softball team rallied after a slow first inning to defeat the Upper Scioto Valley Lady Rams 7–2 in a Monday night road matchup.

After falling behind 2–0 in the first, the Lady Tigers clawed back with consistent scoring in the middle innings—capped by a 4-run sixth to put the game out of reach.

🔥 Game Highlights:

North Baltimore (7 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors):

  • L. Trout (#11) led the offense, going 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 3 total bases
  • L. Delancy (#1) scored twice, collected 2 hits, and stole 2 bases
  • B. Schmidt (#13) went 4.0 IP with 5 strikeouts and earned the win on the mound
  • N. DeWitt (#10) and K. Young (#7) added doubles and runs

Upper Scioto Valley (2 runs, 5 hits, 1 error):

  • R. Risner (#1) drove in a run and had a double
  • S. Lawrence (#3) and G. Carl (#27) added hits
  • Pitcher R. Risner took the loss, surrendering 5 ER over 5 innings

📊 Box Score:

Team1234567RHE
NB0110140792
USV2000000251

🧢 Pitching Summary:

North Baltimore (W):

  • B. Schmidt (#13) – 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 K

Upper Scioto Valley (L):

  • R. Risner (#1) – 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
  • R. Castle (#23) – 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

