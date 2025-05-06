Tigers Top Lady Rams, 7–2

Upper Scioto Valley — The North Baltimore Varsity Softball team rallied after a slow first inning to defeat the Upper Scioto Valley Lady Rams 7–2 in a Monday night road matchup.
After falling behind 2–0 in the first, the Lady Tigers clawed back with consistent scoring in the middle innings—capped by a 4-run sixth to put the game out of reach.
🔥 Game Highlights:
North Baltimore (7 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors):
- L. Trout (#11) led the offense, going 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 3 total bases
- L. Delancy (#1) scored twice, collected 2 hits, and stole 2 bases
- B. Schmidt (#13) went 4.0 IP with 5 strikeouts and earned the win on the mound
- N. DeWitt (#10) and K. Young (#7) added doubles and runs
Upper Scioto Valley (2 runs, 5 hits, 1 error):
- R. Risner (#1) drove in a run and had a double
- S. Lawrence (#3) and G. Carl (#27) added hits
- Pitcher R. Risner took the loss, surrendering 5 ER over 5 innings
📊 Box Score:
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|NB
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|7
|9
|2
|USV
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
🧢 Pitching Summary:
North Baltimore (W):
- B. Schmidt (#13) – 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 K
Upper Scioto Valley (L):
- R. Risner (#1) – 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
- R. Castle (#23) – 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K