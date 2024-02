NB Tigers recognized their “Seniors” and played a great game to close out the regular season Friday night at The Jungle.

1 2 3 4 Final Score Rebounds Turnovers Team Record Hardin Northern 9 13 10 19 51 17 6-16 North Baltimore 14 15 18 19 66 36 13 9-13

The NB JV got beat by a last second buzzer beater, 33-31.

The Tigers play their OHSAA Tournament first round game at Gibsonburg next Wednesday, February 28, at 7:00pm

Coming soon: Pictures from last night’s activities