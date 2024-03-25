Timothy J. Weber, 72, Van Buren, former NBHS Teacher



It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce the death of our husband, father, grandfather and brother, Timothy J. Weber, 72 of Van Buren. He passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospital after collapsing at home. He was the son of the late Carl and Dorothy (Olwick) Weber.

Tim married his high school sweatheart, Jill Wagner on December 1, 1972. They had 51 wonderful years together. He was a 1970 graduate of Van Buren Schools.

Tim is survived by his children, Michael Ryan (Lisa) Weber and Gretchen (Greg Sutter) Nye. His grandchildren are Tyler and Emily Weber and Logan and Lillie Nye. He is also survived by his two sisters, Suzanne (Michael) Poole, Connie (Gary) Ossman and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his oldest sister, Linda (Bob) Reichenbach and father and mother-in-law, Lenard and Barbara Wagner.

Tim was a 25 year member of the Allen Township Fire Department where he served with his dad being the fire chief alongside his three brothers-in-law.

Tim retired from North Baltimore School where he was the Industrial Arts teacher for 30 years. When he retired the school decided to close the program. He always felt that was so unfair to his students.

A few years after leaving school, Tim came to work at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home for 14 years. He loved working there, seeing all the people who came in. No two days were the same and the Crates became a second family to him.

Tim loved his morning breakfast at the North Baltimore Legion and then on to Casey’s for more coffee and visiting with the boys. Tim enjoyed meeting and talking with people.

Tim was a big Notre Dame football, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan. Tim and Jill enjoyed watching Logan pitch in baseball and traveling every weekend in the summer with Lillie and her softball team, The Magic.

Tim’s biggest dream came true when he found his plum crazy Challenger RT Hemi. He wanted that car since high school, and he finally got it two years ago. It was his pride and joy.

Visitation for Tim will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour, 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. A funeral service for Tim will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Pastor Chris Cravens will officiate, and burial will follow in Bechtel Cemetery, Van Buren. Memorial contributions can be given to Project Life Program at Blanchard Valley School or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.