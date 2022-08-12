North Baltimore, Ohio

Timothy “Pappy” Orville Misamore, 67, of Findlay died at his residence on August 10, 2022. He was born in Hancock County on March 7, 1955, to the late Orville E. and Evelyn M. (Gillen) Misamore.

Tim was employed at DLM Plastics in Findlay and was currently employed at Great Scott as a delivery driver. He enjoyed Nascar, camping, drinking beer, fishing, and watching the Michigan Wolverines.

Tim is survived by his son, Timothy Ryan Misamore of Forest, and his daughter, Ericka Misamore of Findlay. Seven grandchildren, Travis, Geneis, Maddison, Lilyan, Lexis, Felicity, and Gage, one great grandchild, Cartier. His siblings, Tom (Stella) Misamore, of Florida, Linda (Steve) McClain, and Todd Misamore, all of Florida. Preceding him in death were his parents and a stepfather, Delmore Phillips.

Friends may call at the Coldren Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, on Monday, August 15,2022 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coldrencrates.com.