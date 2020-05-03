We’re all responsible for pulling our own weight when it comes to helping the environment. Luckily, there are plenty of areas in our lives where we can live more sustainably and most of these habits are very simple to develop. Continue reading to learn a few tips for becoming a green driver and reducing your carbon footprint, all without sacrificing a luxurious lifestyle.

Look at your driving habits

It’s really easy to speed when you’re driving a Lamborghini or Ferrari. However, if you tend to be an aggressive speed racer, you’re significantly reducing your gas mileage and producing even more emissions. Instead, you should practice accelerating slowly—don’t gun it the second the light turns green because that’s awful for the environment and you look like a jerk. Yes, even if you’re taking the Lambo out, at least keep the peeling out to a minimum. Additionally, the speed limit is there for a reason. Obviously, your local governments have speed limits for everyone’s safety, but speed limits also help control emissions, so stick to the speed limit.

Time for a new car?

Of course, you could use the environment as a tool to convince your partner that you need the eco-friendly Bentley Mulsanne Speed, Tesla Model S, or BMW i3. Similarly, there is a surprising number of people who forget their car has a hybrid option. Even if you activate your hybrid occasionally, that will have a more positive impact on the environment than if you only run on gasoline. However, you can afford the new BMW or Tesla, so go for it––it’s better for the environment anyway.

Perform some basic vehicle maintenance

Believe it or not, keeping up with your oil changes can make your car eco-friendly. Additionally, you’ll need to maintain your tires; that includes keeping the right amount of air and replacing them if need be. If your tires have too much or not enough air, your vehicle will have to work harder than it should, resulting in unnecessary emissions. Luckily, you can get high-quality tires throughout the country. However, make sure you know how to properly dispose of your old tires to avoid ground contamination. Not to mention, throwing away tires is illegal.

Consider alternatives to driving

Of course, the best tip for becoming a green driver is to drive as little as possible. Instead, you can look into other options like public transportation for those of you living in or near a city. Alternatively, you could consider squeezing in some exercise by walking or biking. But overall, the best way you can be an eco-friendly driver is by driving less. If you need to travel further, consider UberLUX; that way you’re still riding in style while reducing excess emissions.