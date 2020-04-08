Whether you work from home normally or are now doing so consistently because of the coronavirus situation, it’s important to have a place in your home where you can be productive. You don’t want to become so distracted that you’re not getting enough done by the end of each day. Now may be the perfect time to think about these tips for designing the perfect home office so that you can maximize your efficiency while staying comfortable.

Make Full Use of Windows

Windows can have a huge effect on your ability to stay alert and energized. The natural light that comes from outside will improve your mood and reduce your eye strain as you look at your computer screen for extended periods of time. It also just feels nice to be able to look outside every now and then rather than at a wall. Consequently, you should arrange your desk near a window if you can. On sunny days, don’t keep the blinds closed—let the sunlight illuminate the whole room.

Get Organized

The last thing you want to deal with while you’re working is losing something important or rummaging through sundry supplies and papers to find the one item you need. Make sure you keep your work-related things in order with shelves and drawers. Give each item its specific place where you’ll remember to find it later—and where you’ll put it back when you’re done using it. With everything organized, you won’t lose focus throughout the day.

Customize with Decorations

Your office doesn’t have to be completely cold and rigid. Bring some of your personality to the room with decorations that make you feel good when you see them. They might not necessarily increase your productivity, but they’ll help you go into your day with a positive mindset. You can place artwork, pictures, or posters on the walls or put small figurines or plants on your desk. You may even get creative and hang some decorative lights to give a sparkle to the space.