Tips for easy backyard barbecues

(BPT) – Summer may look different this year, but you can get family or a small group of friends outside for a BBQ, even while social distancing. Not only does the food taste better on the barbecue, but getting outside is also the perfect way to relieve your cabin fever.

Here are some tips to make your next BBQ a breeze, and to help the planet at the same time.

Serve your barbecue on compostable tableware

Nothing makes cleanup easier and more convenient than using disposable tableware for your outdoor barbecue — because no one wants to deal with a big mess after dessert! New Hefty ECOSAVE disposable tableware offers a variety of heavy duty plates, bowls, trays, hot cups, cutlery and straws made from plant-based materials, so they’re 100% compostable in commercial facilities.

The plates, bowls and trays are microwave safe — and sturdy enough to handle generous servings of barbecue, salads and sides without buckling. There are even hot cups for serving hot beverages as the summer nights begin to cool down and you’re looking for a cozy drink to end the evening.

To help map out your shopping list for your BBQ, here’s what to look for at your local grocery store or on Amazon:

Several sizes of plates

Bowls

Large oval platter

5-compartment tray

Hot cups and lids

Cutlery and straws

Consider Disposable Cutlery and Straws

Hefty offers a wide variety of disposable cutlery for easy cleanup, and the new Hefty ECOSAVE cutlery and paper straws are perfect complements to your outdoor table!

Opt for washable table linens

Using machine washable tablecloths or runners, along with reusable cloth napkins, keeps these items out of your trash and saves you money. Outdoor eating can be messy, so find bright, colorful linens with fun patterns that won’t show every little spill or stain.

Get creative with your menu and presentation

Serve a colorful fruit salad in a hollowed out melon like cantaloupe or pineapple! The new Hefty ECOSAVE large oval platter is the perfect size for all your outdoor barbecue serving needs, and the 5-compartment tray is perfect for cheese platters or a charcuterie tray!

Deter pests safely

To keep mosquitoes and other pesky insects away from your family while enjoying the outdoors, look for non-toxic solutions. Use products containing natural bug repellents like citronella oil, lemon eucalyptus oil, rose geranium oil, rosemary extract and peppermint oil — or make your own spray using these oils.

Create clear signage for cleanup

Set up trash cans or boxes outside with clear labels to keep recyclable items separate from trash, so everyone in the family knows where to discard each item when the BBQ is over. Cleanup was never this simple — or good for the earth!

Get ready for outdoor fun with your family by stocking up on all the Hefty ECOSAVE products you need on the Hefty website.