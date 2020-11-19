The winter can take a toll on farming equipment if it is not properly stored or cleaned. Corrosion is among one of the main concerns many farms have when it comes to the winter months. Taking the time to prepare your equipment by checking fluids and cleaning the exterior can decrease the likelihood of any damage to farming equipment.

Clean The Equipment

If you are considering tips for farming equipment in the winter, you are probably trying to preserve the quality of your equipment. It is important to clean your farming equipment because, otherwise, the dirt and debris will cause damage. Dirt and debris can be corrosive when mixed with the oil that may be on the equipment. Putting a piece of equipment away clean will ensure that it will not rust or fall victim to corrosion.

Check Fluids on Equipment

Many of the tips for farming equipment in the winter are so important because they help prevent corrosion. Replacing old oil with clean engine oil will reduce engine erosion during the winter months. Another thing to do when the weather starts to get cold is to top off fuel and hydraulic oil tanks. This is important to do because it will reduce the water accumulation that may take place, as well as prevent any possible tank corrosion. After topping off the fluids, it’s smart to add a fuel stabilizer. Lastly, check that the fuel and antifreeze used for that equipment are appropriate for the winter temperatures.

Prep Winter Equipment

Prepping equipment might mean putting it away and prepping it for spring, or it might mean prepping it for use during the winter months. If you are putting your equipment away for the season, it is important to repair damages now to prevent delays in the spring. Putting equipment away clean will also ensure that the equipment doesn’t rust or deteriorate during the winter. This is also a good time to repaint any worn out surface or replace damaged parts.

If you are planning to utilize farming equipment in the winter months, repairing damages is essential to the functionality of the machines. Replacing agriculture tires is a smart idea if you are planning to utilize your tractor or any other equipment during the winter. Since you can utilize a tractor as a snowplow, looking into tires that perform well in the snow is something you may want to consider.