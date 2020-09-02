Everyone wishes they could see their loved ones more this year. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made that challenging. Luckily, there are options available for those who are dying to see people. Folks can utilize digital platforms like Zoom to have virtual meetups, or they can follow these tips for hosting a family gathering while social distancing.



Follow CDC Guidelines

As tough as it may be, everyone at the soiree should follow CDC regulations. This means individuals need to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and wash their hands for twenty seconds. Even though the rules seem extreme, they’re necessary to keep everyone safe and slow the spread of the virus. Hosts who think partygoers won’t follow the rules should rethink their plans or not invite those individuals.

Be Mindful When Serving Food

Another vital tip for hosting a family gathering while social distancing is to be careful while serving food. It’s not wise to serve dishes where people have to reach in and grab the food. Instead, try giving everyone their own plate, so there’s less interaction between people. Hosts needn’t worry, though; they can still make amazing creations that everyone will enjoy. Consider baking a strawberry shortcake to commemorate the last days of summer, or try something new and make flaky sea salt calamari that guests will drool over. If you’re careful while serving, everything should run smoothly.

Relevant Games

Many people are bored this year because there’s not much to do. These folks just need to use their creativity to think of games that can be played while social distancing. For example, partygoers can play charades while standing six feet apart. Another fan favorite that allows people to distance from one another is cornhole. Two people can stand by the different boards, and whoever gets the most bags in wins. Playing these games will help get peoples’ minds off of things, and they’ll appreciate the effort.