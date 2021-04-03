Tips for Increasing Storage Space in Your Home

It’s a problem everybody encounters at some point or another: you simply run out of space in your home. While some look at this scenario and panic, others look at it as an opportunity to reassess their priorities and how they arrange the things in their life.

Many methods exist for stashing your stockpile of stuff. Here are some of our favorite tips for increasing storage in your home.

Organize the Home

The first step for improving your current storage situation is to organize the items you already have. There are many different options for getting rid of things you either don’t want or are missing pieces of. Organizing your home ensures everything has its own space and grants a clearer vision of your current state.

Hidden Compartments

One method for improving storage is to use furniture that has a secondary purpose. One example of this are sleeper sofas that convert from a couch into a bed in just a few quick steps. Some couches and ottomans come with storage space built into them to store things, as well.

Adding Shelving

If done strategically, adding shelves is a great way to breathe life into your home. Shelving in certain rooms, such as bedrooms and living rooms, are great for displaying framed photos and knick-knacks that define your style but would otherwise take up space. In other rooms, like the bathroom and kitchen, shelves should remain functional for items such as toiletries and spice racks. If you’re building shelves from scratch, it’s important to use quality control measuring devices such as a level and a tape measure to ensure everything is balanced and uniform.

Search for Hidden Spaces

Our final tips for increasing storage in your home revolves around taking advantage of the space that’s already there. Look for areas above your cabinets where you can store seldom used items. Similarly, you could use underneath the bed or sofa as another storage space. Finally, don’t shy away from using window ledges (so long as the items you place on them are secure).