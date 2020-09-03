Planning the perfect camping trip for you and your dog? Here are a few tips for keeping your dog safe on a camping trip.

Educate Yourself

This step is important no matter what pet you are taking camping. Making sure that you have a solid understanding of not only the rules and regulations of the location you’re camping at but also are educated on the surrounding environment.

What exactly do we mean? Knowing your location and the environment allows you to prepare and be cautious about possible wildlife you might encounter while on your trip. Being prepared and educated is the smartest and safest option, especially right now with COVID-19 closures and specific guidelines.

Bring a Brush or Comb

Depending on the area where you are camping, you never know what exactly your furry friend is going to encounter. Not only would bringing a brush and a comb allow you to comb out any and all debris that got in your pet’s coat while camping, but it could also serve as a great tool to help make sure that your pet did not get a tick.

Keep Your Pet Cool

The last—but certainly not least—important tip for you all is to keep that dog cool. Pack plenty of water and make sure that they aren’t out in the sun for extended periods of time. Make sure that the dog is hydrated and doesn’t drink any water that it encounters while out in the environment. Finally, protect your dog from the sun.

Doing both tasks allows you to keep your pet cool. Oh, and make sure you don’t forget the water bowl.

To ensure a wonderful camping excursion for you and your pet, make sure to follow these tips for keeping your dog safe on a camping trip. It is our hope that you and your canine companion embark on an incredible adventure together!