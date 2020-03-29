Tips for Keeping Your Mental Health During Ohio’s “Shelter in Place” Order

You’re alone all day in your house, isolated because of the coronavirus pandemic and your valiant attempts to socially distance yourself from nearly everyone to keep yourself and others safe. “Alone time” can sometimes be useful, but these strange days of avoiding face-to-face contact with other humans can weigh on our mental health if we’re not careful, said Dr. Chrisanne Gordon, an Ohio rehabilitation physician for people with head injuries. “We are social beings, used to getting up, going to work or somewhere else and having a daily routine,” Gordon said. “When we’re staying in our homes all day and making these vast changes in routine, with questions about the future, that brings anxiety and stress into our lives.”

Gordon is the founder of the Resurrecting Lives Foundation (resurrectinglives.org), an Ohio-based nonprofit that helps veterans suffering from traumatic brain injury. She said that much of what she’s learned as a physician and through the nonprofit can help as many Ohioans learn a new normal and stay at home. She said the worst thing you can do is to just cocoon in your home, eating junk food and comfort food and lying around.

Instead, she offered these tips:

* “No. 1 is to stay grounded by listening to experts who are leading us, such as Gov. DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, and not pay attention to the ‘panic media’ on the Internet or advertisements,” she said.

* “No. 2 is to spend some down time with your family,” Gordon said. She suggested meditation and listening to classical music as two good possibilities, even if you’ve never meditated before. “You need to move towards a schedule where you’re decompressing, because being relaxed and being calm is one of the major ways to boost your immune system. It’s especially important not to do things that break your body down, like using nicotine or alcohol.”

* No. 3 is to add some exercise to your routine. “Go outside and take a hike or when you’re inside, find an exercise app to use,” she said. “It’s important to act like a warrior even in your own home, to keep your body, your brain and your spirits strong.”

* No. 4 is to practice mindfulness. “Try to be in the present,” Gordon said. “Reach out to friends, get on the phone for a chat, Facetime people so you can see that they’re doing OK. This is something we are all facing together and there is strength in numbers so don’t isolate yourself even if you are socially distancing yourself physically.” Many groups are offering online meetings, church services and other events to keep people together even though they are apart, she said.

*No. 5 is to get plenty of sleep.

*No. 6 is to not dwell on the things that you can’t do but rather think of what good can come out of the situation. “People who have longevity have an incredible ability to let go of worries and problems,” Gordon said. “Try to let go and move forward, perhaps with a distraction such as journaling or reflecting about your situation with a relative or friend and talking about what you could do when things clear up.”

*No. 7 is to use the time at home to learn something new. “Find a goal you can accomplish while you’re home,” she said. “Learn a new language. Study geography. Make this a time to expand your mind. Take up painting or knitting.”

Chrisanne Gordon, author of Turn the Lights On!, is a physician and expert in traumatic brain injuries and is making it her life’s mission to help veterans facing this challenge by sharing not only her medical expertise, but also her personnel struggles to overcome her own struggles with a severe brain injury. Her journey back from those dark days to a “new normal” took more than a year and inspired her to form the Resurrecting Lives Foundation to help spread the word about the symptoms of traumatic brain injury and the steps to recovery