Tips for Navigating Flu Season during COVID-19



• Get vaccinated this fall. The flu shot is a particularly important measure to take this year to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems dealing with COVID-19. By getting the flu vaccine, you protect not only yourself, but the ones you love from a preventable disease. The vaccination can also help lessen the severity of symptoms, should you contract the flu. September or October is an

ideal time to get vaccinated, according to the CDC.



• Spot the difference. While both the flu and COVID-19 are contagious respiratory illnesses that share many of the same symptoms (such as a fever, cough, body aches or fatigue), there are few key differences to keep in mind. Symptoms for the coronavirus appear 2-14 days after exposure, whereas flu symptoms come on suddenly. Many people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 report a change or loss of taste and smell. Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and chest pain are warning signs for both illnesses that require immediate medical attention.



• Boost your immune system. It’s no surprise that our immune defense systems become weaker as we age. However, there are simple, proactive ways to strengthen our immune systems today in order to give ourselves the best chance at staying healthy tomorrow. Staying active with daily walks

or yoga can help our bodies ward off illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza. Mental health also has strong implications on the strength of your immune system. By giving your body proper time to rest, you can reduce stress levels and positively impact overall health.



• Maintain a nutritious diet. Consuming a nutrient-rich diet is another way to protect your immune system against common illnesses. Fuel your body with healthful foods that contain a high number of vitamins and antioxidants, such as broccoli, strawberries and tomatoes. Consider speaking with your general practitioner or meeting with a dietitian to help build a meal plan that’s

right for you.



• Practice healthy habits. The best way to prevent seasonal viruses, aside from vaccination, is by adopting healthy practices to help stop the spread of germs. Simple habits such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing in public, washing hands regularly, covering your nose and mouth and staying away from others when you feel sick can go a long way to prevent illness and avoid

hospitalizations.

