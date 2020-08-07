Although the current COVID-19 crisis means that people must practice social distancing and many businesses are closed, you can still prepare for the future when things return to a state of normalcy. In many business settings, people play golf to strengthen connections between colleagues and even between employees and higher-ups. You can come prepared to make a good impression with these tips for playing golf with your coworkers.

Dress Appropriately

The first aspect of golf that you should be certain of in a business context is the dress code. The last thing you want is to show up severely underdressed. Be sure to wear a collared shirt for your top and chino pants or shorts for your bottom. Women may also wear skirts. There are specifically designed golf shoes on the market, but regular running shoes are also acceptable. Your goal is to stay comfortable while also maintaining a clean, presentable appearance.

Know the Etiquette

Like any sport, there are rules that dictate how people play golf and outline what they must do to win. However, there are also unwritten rules of etiquette that you may not be aware of as a novice to the sport. Take the time to learn proper golf course etiquette to show your coworkers that you care about the meeting and everyone’s enjoyment of the game. Come to the course early and avoid holding everyone up during the game with long pre-shot routines and extended searches for lost golf balls. Moreover, make sure to give your coworkers the right amount of space and silence, so they can concentrate when it is their turn.

Practice Ahead of Time

Even if you have played golf a few times before casually, it always helps to get some preparation in before you go for a round in a work scenario. Therefore, a tip for playing golf with your coworkers that you shouldn’t neglect is to practice by yourself or with friends. You can sharpen your mental game and work on the weak points of your swing mechanics without any stakes this way. It’s possible to improve your putting with a simple set up at home where you try to keep the ball to a line you set on the ground. If there are golf courses open nearby, you can also hit the driving range and play low-stakes games to refine your skill. Just remember to follow all the health and safety directives of each course