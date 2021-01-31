Cold weather and vehicles go together like orange juice and toothpaste—needless to say, they don’t make the best combination. Because low temperatures often cause metal to shrink and fluids to thicken, cold weather can damage virtually any component of a vehicle overtime—especially when temperatures dip below zero.







If you would like to avoid paying a ridiculously high vehicle repair bill this winter, follow these tips for protecting your car from cold weather.

Switch To Winter Fluids

One of the many ways in which cold weather can damage your vehicle is by thickening its fluids. By changing the viscosity of important vehicle fluids such as engine oil, transmission fluid, or antifreeze, they can’t complete their important jobs as effectively. To ensure that your vehicle’s fluids can move freely throughout their corresponding systems, consider switching to winterized versions of the fluids that are designed to remain at the appropriate viscosity despite cold temperatures.

Check Fluids Regularly

Upon switching to winterized fluids, you should proceed to check your transmission fluid and other vehicle fluids periodically to ensure that they are at the right levels. Fluid leaks are typically more common during the winter, as cold temperatures can cause metal to shrink and seals can become loose. By checking your fluids regularly, you can help prevent leaks from going unnoticed and unresolved.

Allow Your Vehicle To Warm-Up

Another tip for protecting your car from cold weather is to allow it to run for a few minutes before peeling out of your driveway. Giving your vehicle a moment to warm up will allow its components to reach suitable operating temperatures and allow your car’s fluids to become more viscous. As a result, you will avoid putting extra wear and tear on your vehicle’s important components.

Wash Your Car Often

During the winter, you probably don’t want to spend much time standing out in the cold spraying water on your car. However, the winter season is one of the most important times to stay on top of your car washing schedule.

When the weather is cold and snowy, many roads will have a layer of salt on them to prevent a layer of slippery ice from forming. While such salt helps improve the safety of roads, it isn’t great for your car. If the corrosive salt accumulates on your vehicle and isn’t removed, it can cause your vehicle’s paint to break down and its important components to rust. As such, you should try to wash your car around every 10 days during the winter.