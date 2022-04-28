Tips to make traveling this summer a breeze

(BPT) – Sponsored by Chase United

It’s no surprise that after a pause in travel for many over the last few years, people are craving new travel experiences now more than ever. In fact, according to The Vacationer, more than 80% of American adults intend to travel this summer.

The rise in travel demand makes planning ahead critical to ensuring your trip runs as smoothly as possible. The first step should be figuring out the type of trip you want to take and dates you’re looking to travel. From there, finding the best flights and hotels, mapping out your itinerary, and creating packing lists will ensure you’re prepared to have the best experience. Consider these planning tips to make your summer vacation a breeze.

Fly and rest with the best!

Once you’ve decided on your travel dates and vacation location, the next step is booking the best flight and accommodations within your budget. To maximize options and reward opportunities, consider applying for a travel rewards credit card. A great choice is the United ClubSM Infinite Card, where new cardmembers can currently earn 120,000 United MileagePlus® Miles after spending $6,000 on qualifying purchases within the first three months of opening an account. Cardmembers earn 4 miles per dollar spent on United purchases and receive a United ClubSM membership for access to United Clubs across the world, making the airport experience that much sweeter. United Club Cardmembers also receive complimentary benefits at luxury hotels and resorts worldwide and up to $75 in statement credits as reimbursement for IHG® Hotels and Resorts purchases charged to the card through Dec. 31, 2022.

Map out your itinerary

Whether it be a solo adventure trip, a family vacation or a friends’ getaway, having a planned itinerary can make your travel experience more fun and memorable. A flexible schedule of activities and restaurants can relieve the burden of determining what to do and where to go upon arrival. In fact, some travel rewards cards will reward you for indulging in a special meal, shopping or even exploring a new local attraction. For example, United Club Cardmembers earn 2 miles per dollar spent on dining and travel.

Packing lists are key!

A common saying all travelers should keep in mind is: ‘Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.’ Packing mishaps can result in a minor inconvenience or cause a large disruption to your vacation. However, creating detailed packing lists can prevent any mishaps and ensure you don’t find yourself without the essentials. Not sure where to start? Luckily, there are a variety of guides on the internet and apps on your phone that can help.

As summer approaches, many of us are eager to go out and explore the open world again. By incorporating these tips on your next trip and planning ahead, you’ll be able to focus on your summer trip and what really counts — making new memories!

