TMACOG Announces Spang as New President

TMACOG announces Sandy Spang as organization’s next president

TOLEDO – Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) is hiring Sandy Spang to serve as the organization’s next president.

Spang, who has a strong record of government service and leadership, will succeed outgoing president Tim Brown, who will continue with TMACOG for a short time to aid in the transition. Spang will begin her role on May 22 as TMACOG’s sixth president since 1968.

“This is an exciting time for TMACOG because we know regional cooperation will be the key to successfully pursuing federal and state funding available for transportation and innovation,” Spang said.

“TMACOG has a 55-year legacy of bringing people together to address our shared opportunities and challenges, and I am honored to lead its staff, members, and partners forward to advance the organization’s mission to improve the quality of life in our region.”

Spang is currently the deputy director of economic development for the City of Toledo, where she collaborates with governmental, private-sector and nonprofit partners at the municipal, county, regional, state, and federal levels. She previously served for six years as an at-large member of Toledo City Council.

The president works closely with elected and administrative representatives from the public sector and non-governmental leaders from the private sector to help TMACOG meet the needs of the region.

Spang said she is committed to advocating for the plans and policies expressed by TMACOG members before local, regional, state, and federal agencies, and convening stakeholders to develop opportunities for collaboration.

“Our leadership recognized Sandy’s vision for the future and her understanding of the opportunities to continue to grow TMACOG’s influence and contributions in the region,” said Mike Aspacher, Bowling Green mayor and the current chair of TMACOG.

TMACOG is a non-partisan regional planning partnership made up of voluntary members in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Together, TMACOG members work on transportation, water quality, and other economic development endeavors that affect quality of life for everyone in our region. For more information, go to www.tmacog.org.