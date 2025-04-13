TMACOG Transportation Summit will explore technology and sustainability

TOLEDO – Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments will present the TMACOG Transportation Summit on Thursday, April 24.

Tickets are available at www.tmacog.org/events for this annual conference, where professionals in planning, engineering, and construction will discuss the technology and trends that are driving projects that will improve the safety and efficiency of Northwest Ohio’s regional transportation network.

TMACOG’s Transportation Summit includes three sessions with the latest news from around the region:

Roadway Construction Roundup: Get the inside scoop on how road projects being built across the region this summer will make the regional transportation network safer and more efficient.





Regional Trends and Topics: Hear updates on transportation trends in the western Lake Erie region. Speakers from several organizations will share insight on upcoming projects and regional developments.

Smart Solutions: The Impact of Innovative Materials & Methods: Experts from Foundation Steel, Ohio Concrete, and the Transportation Research Center will discuss cutting-edge technologies aimed at driving down construction costs, enhancing safety and sustainability, and accelerating project timelines.

Registration costs $50 and includes lunch and a light breakfast. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. at The Premier (4480 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo), with opening remarks beginning at 9.

Professional development credit is available. For more information, contact Raj Nagisetty: [email protected]. If you require accommodation to fully participate in this event, contact Jennifer Allen: [email protected]

TMACOG is a nonpartisan regional planning partnership made up of voluntary members in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Together, TMACOG members work on transportation, water quality, and other economic development endeavors that affect quality of life for everyone in our region. For more information, go to www.tmacog.org.