TMACOG Public Meetings

February Public Meetings 2045 Plan – Update 2020 Schedule



Wood County District Public Library

Tuesday, February 11, noon – 2 p.m.

251 N. Main St., Bowling Green OH 43402 Oregon Library

Tuesday February 11, 6-8 p.m.

3340 Dustin Rd., Oregon OH 43616 Erie Township Hall

Wednesday February 12, 6-8 p.m.

2065 Erie Rd., Erie MI 48133 All public meetings are free and open to the public. Maps, charts, and other graphics will explain the scope of the proposed plan. Comments will be accepted at the meetings and also by phone, email, or U.S. mail. People unable to attend a meeting can see the projects, initiatives and policies on the TMACOG website here and email any comments to Marissa Bechstein or call 419.241.9155, ext. 1117. Mail comments to TMACOG, PO Box 9508, Toledo OH 43697-9508. The street address is 300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Ste. 300, Toledo OH 43604.



transportation in our region! What is the 2045 Plan – 2020 Update? “On the Move: 2045 Transportation Plan – Update 2020″ is the update of the Toledo region’s long-range transportation plan. This plan is the prioritized list of projects, initiatives, and policies that will guide transportation investments in the Toledo metropolitan area (Lucas and Wood counties in Ohio, and southern Monroe County in Michigan).

TMACOG develops this required 5-year update under the leadership of the TMACOG Transportation Planning Committee.



To prepare for On the Move 2045 Transportation Plan – 2020 Update, we will be asking about transportation needs and concerns through public meetings and surveys.

See what we learned from the last plan.



>>Full Plan | July 2015

>>Summary | December 2016

>>Environmental Review Maps

>>Executive Summary





The plan focus’s on addressing the region’s needs and opportunities. It is based on eight goals:

1. Safety: Reduce traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries across all modes.

2. Infrastructure condition: Maintain and improve the transportation system to a state of good repair.

3. Congestion reduction: Reduce congestion on the National Highway System (NHS)

4. System reliability: Improve the efficiency of the surface transportation system.

5. Freight movement: Strengthen freight access to national and international trade markets to support economic development

6. Environmental sustainability: Protect and enhance the community and natural environments.

7. Project delivery: Expedite project delivery to maximize effective use of public funds.

8. Personal mobility: Improve the quality, accessibility, and efficiency of the multimodal personal transportation system.



To prepare for On The Move 2045 Transportation Plan Update 2020 we will reach out to the community about transportation needs and concerns:

• We will hold public meetings

• We will conduct opinion surveys



For more information on the 2045 Plan or how you can get involved, call 419.241.9155 ext. 1117 or email [email protected].