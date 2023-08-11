Today is 8-1-1 or 8/11

GAHANNA, Ohio, August 9, 2023 — AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, reminds customers to mark August 11 — or 8/11 — by remembering to call 811 before doing any digging on their property.

The phone call will start the process to have underground utility lines marked by an Ohio Utilities Protection Service (OUPS) technician free of charge. Electric, gas, water, sewer and cable utilities use underground lines to deliver services to customers. Striking these lines can cause serious or fatal injuries, power outages and costly repairs. The location and depth of utility lines can vary due to erosion, uneven surfaces and previous digging projects.

“Call 811 before you start your next home improvement project to help keep you, your family and your neighbors safe,” said Ryan Knapp, Ohio Region director of safety and health for American Electric Power. “There’s a risk of striking an underground utility line even when digging just a few inches. From installing a mailbox to planting a tree, every project that involves digging warrants a call to 811.”

Homeowners should contact OUPS at least two days before breaking ground either by calling 811 or submitting an online dig request at oups.org/edig