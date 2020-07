The will be a Free Produce Giveaway at Westhaven Appartments on 220 Sprigg Str. in North Baltimore (please enter through the parking lot. We will load you arre with the boxes).

Dates – Tuesday, July 7, 2020 AND Tuesday July 28.

The giveway begins at 2:00. Until 5:00 (or while supplies last)

** There are NO income or residency restrictions. Boxes are available to anyone who needs them**

Contact Precious Garrett at Westhaven/NB Senior Center for more information!