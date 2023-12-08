Todd Cammell, 73, of Napoleon passed away at 11:04 a.m., Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Henry County Hospital. He was born on August 8, 1950, in Findlay to the late Melvin and Ruth (Kinney) Cammell.



Todd is survived by his sister, Tamera Morrin of Napoleon.



All services will be private. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township, OH.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH.



