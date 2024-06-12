Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Functional Check Flight

(Swanton, Ohio) – The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a functional check flight today, June 12, 2024, between 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

While the actual flight will take place around the Bowling Green and Toledo, Ohio area, residents across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan may hear a sonic boom once supersonic speeds are reached.

A functional check flight is conducted following heavy maintenance on the aircraft, putting the aircraft through strenuous testing and maneuvers to ensure all systems of the aircraft function properly and ensuring mission readiness, before putting the aircraft back into operational rotation.

These flights normally occur above an altitude of 30,000 feet, but area residents may still hear the sonic boom.

Although scheduled for this morning and afternoon, the flights could be delayed or cancelled due to weather.

The 180FW appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio as we continue to train in support of our missions.