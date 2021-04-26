NBX WaterShedsun
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., April 26 through Thurs., April 29, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m. this week.

Photo by Senior Airman Kregg York ,180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard


Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training. The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

