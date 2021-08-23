North Baltimore, Ohio

August 23, 2021 8:46 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
Oct. 2018 Update
3 panel GIF
BVH March 2020
Ol’ Jenny
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

 

Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying

(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 23 through Thurs., Aug. 26, weather permitting.

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m. this week.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

For updated photos and videos of the 180FW visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/180FWONG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website