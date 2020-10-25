TOLEDO NWO FOOD BANK DRIVE THROUGH FOOD EVENTS

TOLEDO NORTHWESTERN OHIO FOOD BANK TO HOST DRIVE THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENTS

In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host drive-through food distribution events on the following days:

Monday, October 26, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Belmont Warehouse – 1220 Belmont Avenue Toledo, OH 43607

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-26th-food-box-distribution-registration-belmont-warehouse/

Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

James C. Caldwell Community Center – 3201 Stickney Ave. Toledo, OH 43608

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-27th-food-box-distribution-registration-james-c-caldwell-community-center/

Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes – 6149 Hill Ave. Toledo, OH 43615

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/october-28th-food-box-distribution-our-lady-of-lourdes/

Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Elliston Zion United Methodist Church – 18045 W William St, Elliston, OH 43432

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-29th-food-box-distribution-registration-elliston-zion-u-m-c/

Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Oak House Clubhouse – 1819 E State Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/october-30th-food-box-distribution-registration-oak-house-clubhouse/

THESE ARE ALL NON-CONTACT DISTRIBUTIONS

Pre- registration information:

• You can register on our website at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab.

• Call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is dedicated to taking all active measures to help with notification and response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and will do our best to offer guidance to our community partners while protecting your staff and volunteers.

About Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the

nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank serves

approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes; Defiance, Fulton, Henry,

Friday, October 23, 2020

Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood. Our mission is to enable other community organizations to

end hunger. We strive to maximize community resources by effectively obtaining and distributing food

through a food collection and distribution system. Over the past 33 years, the Food Bank has proudly

distributed over 100 million pounds of food and grocery products to our member agencies. For

information, contact the Food Bank at 419.242.5000 or visit us at www.toledofoodbank.org.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the

United States. Together, we provide food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and

meal programs in communities across America. Feeding America also supports programs that improve

food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and

advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and

government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can

solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org.

About Ohio National Guard

More than 20 Soldiers, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s HHC 1-148th Infantry Regiment – 37th Infantry

Brigade Combat Team, are currently assisting the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in support of

Operation Steady Resolve, COVID-19 relief efforts. Nearly 500 Ohio National Guard members were

activated to provide humanitarian missions in support of COVID-19 relief efforts, continuing The Ohio

National Guard’s long history of supporting humanitarian efforts throughout Ohio and the nation.