Toledo Toy Show Returns to Total Sports in Rossford on April 17th

Total Sports in Rossford, OH, will host the Toledo Toy Show on Saturday, April 17th from 9 AM – 3 PM. Over 200 tables will feature Nascar, Hotwheels, Star Wars, Matchbox cars, Tonka, Pez, dolls, trains, tractors, sports cards, slot cars, models, comics, tin toys, action figures, diecast trucks, cartoon characters and 100’s more. Total Sports is located at 10020 S. Compass Drive in Rossford, directly behind Meijer on State Route 20. Admission is $5.00 per person with kids under 12 admitted free.

Jerry Dorer and his wife began hosting and promoting toy shows 16 years ago with their first show at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. They expanded their efforts in Michigan to include the Grand Rapids Toy Show and took over the Jackson Antique & Flea Market Show growing to a total of seven shows a year. The Dorers came to the Toy Show business naturally having sold diecast cars as a vendor. “Our first show here last fall was a great success,” said Dorer, who noted that the toy shows have grown over the years and become sell-out shows every time.

Social distancing and masks will be required unless you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask. Vendors will be spread out and hand sanitizer will be available. Total Sports provides plenty of free parking and food trucks will be set up in the parking lot near the entrance to the building. Like ‘The New Toledo Toy Show’ on Facebook or visit the website at www.midmichigansupershow.com.