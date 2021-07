The Daily Queen is hosting “Tom Reynolds Day” once again on his birthdate JULY 14th!

Hours will be 11:30am-9:00pm.

The profits of the day will be donated to the “Reynolds Raider Biology Scholarshp” Fund.

It will be a special day with customer appreciation candy, coupons, ice cream giveaway basket raffle, special sandwich combinations, Birthday Cake Artic Blast Special, etc.

Please show your support and come to the Daily Queen this Weds. July 14th.