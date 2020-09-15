Tom Zhou, MD Joins ENT & Allergy Specialists of Northwest Ohio

Dr. Tom Zhou has joined the medical staff at ENT & Allergy Specialists of Northwest Ohio, part of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. Dr. Zhou is an otolaryngologist and will treat diseases of the head and neck. His office is located at 1110 W. Main Cross St. Suite G, Findlay, Ohio.

Dr. Zhou received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School (Minneapolis, Minnesota). He then completed his residency at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio).

Dr. Zhou is accepting new and existing patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.423.5492.