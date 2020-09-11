Tommie J. Wickard, 86, of North Baltimore, passed away at 10:11 a.m.,

Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North

Baltimore. He was born on February 10, 1934, in Rudolph, OH to the late

John C. and Alma (Drace) Wickard. He married Margaret R. Wickard on June

23, 1956, and she preceded him in death on October 10, 2014.





Tommie is also survived by his sons: Terry (Doni) Wickard, Doug (Sherry)

Wickard and Steve Wickard, all of North Baltimore; brother, Jack Wickard

of North Baltimore; sisters: Jane McPherson of Bowling Green, Janey Kay of

Louisiana, Nan Lowe of Bowling Green and Peg Heilman of Bowling Green;

grandchildren: Justin (Jessi) Kaufman, Matt (Brooke) Kaufman, Heather

(Tyler) Fremont, Jayson Wickard and Jaymie Wickard; great-grandchildren:

Waylon, Winston, Weslyn, Lily, Emma, Reagan, Owen, Ryan and Cody; special

friend, Cherie Seiler of North Baltimore.



He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Patterson; and

brothers: Jim and Gary Wickard.



Tommie retired from Hancock Wood Electric. He was a member of Holy Family

Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633 and North Baltimore

American Legion Post 539.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020,

in New Maplewood Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by

the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Visitation will be held

from 1:00-2:00 p.m prior to the service in the cemetery. Father Art

Niewiadomski officiating.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North

Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, North

Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be expressed at

www.smithcrates.com.