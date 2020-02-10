Tomorrow is 2-1-1 Day

February 11, 2020

Each year, February 11th is celebrated as 2-1-1 Day, as in 2/11/2020. 2-1-1 is the three-digit number that serves as our county’s resource line. 2-1-1 is as easy to remember as 9-1-1.

2-1-1 is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There is no cost to use 2-1-1. It connects with important community resources, including in times of disaster.

Locally, 2-1-1 is supported by your pledges to United Way. In 2019, the 2-1-1 call center answered more than 60,000 contacts for the three-county area of Lucas, Wood & Ottawa. In Wood County, the ADAMHS Board helps to support 2-1-1 as a service to individuals challenged with mental illness and/or substance abuse/addictions.

2-1-1 can Help Callers Access the Following Types of Services:

Basic Human Needs Resources: food banks, clothing, shelters, rent assistance, utility assistance

Government information: City, County, State services and programs. Many people are not sure what government office to contact and so 2-1-1 helps point them in the right direction.

Health and Mental Health Resources: health insurance programs, maternal health, medical information lines, crisis intervention services, support groups, counseling, drug and alcohol intervention and rehabilitation

Employment Support: financial assistance, job training, transportation assistance, education programs

Support for Older Americans and Persons with Disabilities: adult day care, congregate meals, Meals on Wheels, respite care, home health care, transportation, homemaker services

Support for Children, Youth and Families: childcare, after-school programs, Head Start, family resource centers, summer camps and recreation programs, mentoring, tutoring, protective services

Volunteer Opportunities and Donations: community involvement, volunteer centers, disaster relief

Military and Family Support: programs that serve veterans and their families, community resources, mental health resources, counseling

Hobby groups and civic/service clubs: for people who have similar interests (gardening clubs, square dance groups, astronomy clubs, etc) or are united by a common cause (political groups, Lions, Rotary Clubs, Elks, Kiwanis, etc.

This service is available through http://www.navigateresources.net/toledo and even by text. Text your zip code to 898-211 to get started when using the text feature. 2-1-1 may also be reached by an alternative 800 number, 1-800-650-HELP (4357.)