TONIGHT: Daylight Saving Time ENDS

Before you go to bed tonight, don’t forget to turn your clocks BACK one hour

According to the Farmers Almanac .Daylight Saving Time may become a thing of the past in 2023.

On March 15, 2022, the US Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. But it will not become law until the House of Representatives votes and the President signs off.



If it does become law, early this Sunday, November 6, will be the last time we will “fall back.” In March 2023, when we spring forward, the clocks won’t change anymore from year to year.