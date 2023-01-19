TONIGHT: FREE Movie @ VMP

It is time again for the North Baltimore Library’s FREE movie night at the Virginia Theater.

This month will be “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, don’t worry this is only the second in the series and you don’t have to see Knives out to understand this story.

Five long-time friends are invited to the Greek island home of billionaire Miles Bron. All five know Bron from way back and owe their current wealth, fame, and careers to him. The main event is a murder weekend game with Bron to be the victim. In reality, they all have reasons to kill him. Also invited is Benoit Blanc, the world’s greatest detective.

The doors of the Virginia Theater, located at 119 N. Main St., open at 5:30 pm, and the movie starts at 6 pm. Concessions will be available to purchase if you choose. Hope to see you at this FREE monthly event!