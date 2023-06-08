TONIGHT!!! MUSIC AT THE MUSEUM PRESENTED BY VISIT BG OHIO

The Wood County Museum will host a free concert, Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio, with LIVE MUSIC on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on June 8th at 6:00 PM.

The June “Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio”, will feature 3 bands: Todd Elson • Jeff Stewart • Chloe & the Steel Strings

Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

Food trucks and yard games will also be onsite.

Featured Food Trucks: Deet’s BBQ, Trip’n Biscuits, & Carosel’s of Toledo

Additional Funding: Visit Perrysburg, Tucker Electric Service, LLC

Support by Friends of the Museum: Lynn and Betty Wineland, Michael and Theresa Marsh, Pamela Deeds, For Keeps, Edwin & Irma Wolf, NAT Transportation, Inc., Dorsy & Kay Sergent, Portage Lions Club, Falcon Plaza Best Western, Cornelia Wagoner, & Charles Davis.

For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.