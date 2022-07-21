North Baltimore, Ohio

July 21, 2022 5:25 am

TONIGHT: Music at the (Wood County) Museum

THURSDAY NIGHT!!!

The Wood County Museum will host a free concert with LIVE MUSIC on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on July 21 at 6:00 PM.

The new event, “Music at the Museum”, will feature 3 bands:
6:00 PM – Todd Elson & Ryan Brown
7:00 PM – Toraigh
8:00 PM – Corduroy Road.

Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

Food trucks will also be onsite, Maybe Cheese Born With It, Street Tacos Toledo, and Carousel’s of Toledo.

The Museum will be open for self-guided tours as well.

“Music at the Museum” is sponsored by Liesel Traister, Dolores Black, Michael and Theresa Marsh, Lynn and Betty Wineland, Edwin and Irma Wolf, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, and anonymous support.

For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio. 

