Before you go to bed tonight, be sure to turn your clocks ahead ONE HOUR for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. 



If you forget to do it tonight (Saturday) you can move them forward when you get up in the morning. The official time changes at 2:00a.m.

Most electronic devices automatically change without having to do anything.

Many safety service providers  recommend also changing batteries in your smoke alarms and detectors, as well as in carbon monoxide monitors. Sounds like a good idea.