TONITE – Wood County Museum Open Thursdays ’til 8:00 pm

MUSEUM OPEN LATE
Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 10AM – 8PM
Free gift for all visitors who come between 4PM-8PM (while supplies last)
New in 2021 the Wood County Museum will be open for extended evening hours on the third Thursday of each month, 10 AM – 8 PM.
This will offer a chance for visitors who normally cannot visit during the day to come out and tour the museum.
Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military.
Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount.