TONITE – Wood County Museum Open Thursdays ’til 8:00 pm

MUSEUM OPEN LATE

Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 10AM – 8PM

Free gift for all visitors who come between 4PM-8PM (while supplies last)



New in 2021 the Wood County Museum will be open for extended evening hours on the third Thursday of each month, 10 AM – 8 PM.

This will offer a chance for visitors who normally cannot visit during the day to come out and tour the museum.

Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military.

Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount.