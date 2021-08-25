Tony Mulholland Funeral Fundraisers & GoFundMe

Before the Friday, Aug.27, 2021 football game (this Friday), there will be a moment of silence in memory of former North Baltimore teacher, coach, and athletic director Tony Mulholland.

There will also be a raffle of The Game Ball.

There will also be a freewill offering during the game.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards Mr. Mulholland’s funeral expenses.

A GFM was set up by Tony’s nephew Ben Mulholland for the funeral expenses. See below:

GoFundMe for Tony’s Funeral Expenses