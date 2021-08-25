Tony Mulholland Funeral Fundraisers & GoFundMe

Before the Friday, Aug.27, 2021 football game (this Friday), there will be a moment of silence in memory of former North Baltimore teacher, coach, and athletic director Tony Mulholland.
There will also be a raffle of The Game Ball.
There will also be a freewill offering during the game.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards Mr. Mulholland’s funeral expenses.
A GFM was set up by Tony’s nephew Ben Mulholland for the funeral expenses. See below:
GoFundMe for Tony’s Funeral Expenses
One Response
Tony i know you are going to to be missed by our school and community… I know you to be one if the best A,D, outer school ever had, it was a pleasure to be a coworker of yours
We all loved you and will miss you