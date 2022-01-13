Top 2022 food trends everyone is buzzing about

(BPT) – As people continue to put renewed focus on their wellness, their eating and drinking habits are transforming. Many people are seeking out delicious foods and beverages that are also wholesome. This has directly influenced the top food trends for 2022.

Better-for-you foods and flavors can be found throughout these trends that are gaining rapid popularity. Which will you be adding to your must-try list?

Spice is nice

Bring on the heat in 2022. People’s love of spice is soaring, from interest in growing hot peppers at home to visiting new restaurants known for their spicy dishes. People are searching for new recipes such as those from India, Jamaica, and Thailand and making them at home. When you open pantries and spice cabinets, you can find an array of heat-enhancing items, from hot sauces to pepper blends and beyond. Adding spice to foods for flavor is a healthier alternative to salt and butter, plus hot foods may stimulate your metabolism, so this hot trend is also a healthy one.

Powdered nut butters

Nut butter lovers rejoice — you can get satisfying protein and enjoy your favorite flavors without all the fat and unnecessary ingredients. PB2 Foods is the original creator of powdered peanut butter, now offering a variety of plant-based products such as almond and cocoa butter that are certified gluten-free, kosher, vegan, and non-GMO project verified. Some of their newest innovations are cashew powder and PB2 Pre+Probiotic formula for digestive health. From a healthful addition to your morning smoothie to an ingredient you can feel good about when baking and cooking your favorite recipes, powdered nut butters have many uses in your kitchen.

Super premium beer

When it’s time to enjoy a cold one, more people are putting extra thought into what’s in their glass. Island Brands USA is one example of a company that’s churning out better brews, using only all-natural ingredients, no GMOs, and zero fillers or artificial flavors to create their beers. One of the brands’ clean options is Island Active, a light lager that has just 88 calories and 4.2 percent alcohol by volume, so you can enjoy each sip guilt-free. Cheers to the good life!

Reducitarian diets

Many people want to eat less meat and animal products but don’t want to go fully vegetarian or vegan. This is called reducitarian: making the active choice to reduce consumption of these types of foods. When reducitarians do purchase or consume meat or other animal products, they opt for higher-quality options, such as organic dairy and grass-fed meats. Interested in getting started? Adopt a few days a week to go meatless and try interesting new recipes, such as ones that feature mushrooms, beans, or eggplant instead of meat.

Alternative snacks

You crave the crunch of your favorite potato chips and salty snacks, but you know you could be making a healthier decision. HA! Snacks is your answer. Standing for Healthier Alternative, these snacks are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan, with plenty of flavor and nutrition (and, yes, crunch!). Choose from Churro Loco, Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Chili Lime, BBQ Sauce, and Sour Cream and Onion. The flavor and clean ingredients of HA! Snacks will make you go ah-ha as they’re the rare combination of great taste and good-for-you nutrients.

The common thread that connects these top trends of 2022 are better-for-you foods that don’t sacrifice flavor or pleasure. That’s something everyone can smile about.