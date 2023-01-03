Top Health Benefits of Adding Fresh Pet Food in Your Dog’s Diet

(BPT) – If you’re worried whether you’re giving your dog the best food for their health, you’re not alone. The newest generation of pet parents consider their pet’s food choices to be just as important as their own. Compared to previous generations, the next generation of pet parents are five times more likely to add a topper to their dog’s kibble to elevate the dog’s mealtime experience, according to a fresh pet food study conducted by Wellness Pet Company with The Valen Group. That adds up to nearly 4 out of 10 next gen pet parents (38%) who are topping their dog’s food each day.



The study also shows that millennial and Gen Z pet parents are willing to pay up to 15% more for a premium nutritional choice, driven by their desire to seek higher quality ingredients and nutrition for the health and wellness of their pet — so they can enjoy a lifetime of wellbeing together. This growing interest in providing four-legged family members with better fresh nutrition options led Wellness Pet Food to expand their Wellness® Bowl Boosters® line with the launch of Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ in June 2022. These fresh toppers are supercharging dogs’ existing kibble with complete and balanced nutrition that dogs and pet parents love.

Dr. Danielle Bernal, global veterinarian with Wellness Pet Company, knows how high-quality fresh foods make a difference in dogs’ overall health and elevate mealtime excitement to a whole new level.

“Fresh, whole-food ingredients help give our dogs what they need, such as all-day energy, strong bones and immunity as we navigate life’s adventures together,” said Bernal. “With premium protein, rice and a variety of vegetables, our newest recipes are energizing the pet and pet parent relationship at mealtime, supporting all that they love to do together.”

If you’re unsure how to tell if your dog’s food provides sufficient nutrition to optimize their health, Dr. Bernal offers some important things to consider.

1. How do you know your dog’s food is supporting their physical well-being? Look for signs like:

Healthy skin and shiny coat

All-day energy that keeps them running and playing

Healthy digestion so you know your pet is absorbing essential nutrients

Strong teeth and bones that help them eat well and stay active

Healthy immune system that keeps dogs feeling their best

2. What ingredients in fresh products like Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ benefit your dog’s health and how?

Guaranteed antioxidants like Vitamins A and E for immune system support

like Vitamins A and E for immune system support Omega-3 fatty acids from flaxseed or salmon oil for a lustrous skin and coat

from flaxseed or salmon oil for a lustrous skin and coat Calcium and phosphorus for strong teeth and bones

for strong teeth and bones Wholesome veggies and grains like carrots and rice for natural dietary fibers to support digestive health and provide the energy your pet needs

like carrots and rice for natural dietary fibers to support digestive health and provide the energy your pet needs Increased nutrient absorption from highly digestible proteins, fats and carbohydrates to help fuel total wellbeing

Fresh food toppers like Wellness ® Bowl Boosters Freshly ™ provide increased total hydration to support daily activity and put less strain on major organs, and help aid overall kidney and urinary health

™ to support daily activity and put less strain on major organs, and help aid overall kidney and urinary health With a homecooked texture and high-quality fresh ingredients, a fresh topper is the ultimate way to make mealtimes exciting and more bowl-licking delicious for your pup

“Veterinarians and food scientists at Wellness Pet Company ensure that each recipe delivers more than just the finest quality ingredients,” Bernal noted. “Our recipes provide a complete and balanced meal that meets the nutrient, vitamin and mineral needs of a dog at any life stage to promote a lifetime of shared wellbeing.”

3. Suggestions for how pet parents can use fresh foods in their daily mealtime routine

Pet parents have options on how to feed their dog fresh food, whether they are choosing to top their existing kibble with fresh food or serving as a complete meal. Remember:

Once thawed, fresh food needs to be refrigerated and enjoyed within five days.

Choose flavors your dog will love — Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ recipes, for example, offer a variety of ingredients: 1) Chicken and Butternut Squash, 2) Beef and Carrots, 3) Turkey and Sweet Potatoes — and 4) a recipe made specifically for puppies, with Puppy Turkey and Rice.

“With high-quality meats, healthy grains and wholesome veggies, this fresh food delivers a tasty boost that elevates every dog’s mealtime unlike any other, for a delicious meal that even the fussiest dog will love,” added Bernal.

Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ not only supercharges your dog’s bowl but all that you do together: more backyard frolicking, longer walks, more road trips, cozier cuddles, more energetic play dates and of course more meaningful mealtimes.

Wellness® Bowl Boosters Freshly™ recipes are now available in freezers at PetSmart and Petco, with delivery options via DoorDash, and for purchase online at Chewy.com. Learn more about Wellness Pet Food at WellnessPetFood.com.