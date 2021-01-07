If you want to become a professional welder, it might be tough figuring out where to start. Luckily, there is a wide array of uses for methods like TIG welding, whether you’re working on cars or skyscrapers.

To help you find the right outlet for your skills, we’ll break down the top industry uses for TIG welding today. These industries can help those with an interest in welding turn their interest into an actual occupation.

Art

One of the reasons people love TIG welding is that it produces high-quality, clean welds. Plus, it doesn’t compromise the weld strength for that clean appearance. This is why TIG welding is great for manipulating metal to create artwork.

Whether you’re turning scrap metal into a unique piece of lawn décor, a rustic coffee table, or something else entirely, TIG welding is typically the best option for the job. When it comes to the top industry uses for TIG welding, this is the industry that will allow you to indulge your creative side the most freely.

Automotive

This industry might not allow the creative freedom that art does, but that doesn’t diminish how integral TIG welding is to the automotive industry. Automobiles definitely benefit from the structural integrity that comes with TIG welding, although that’s not the only reason it’s so useful. Another reason that automobiles benefit from this welding style is that it reduces the chances of rust forming on the weld once the job is complete.

Construction

Those giant skyscrapers that loom over cities like Chicago and New York require an immense amount of structural integrity. Due to TIG welding’s immense strength, it’s one of the best options for putting those buildings together.

Specifically, TIG welding is useful in construction when you need to work with metals like aluminum or steel. These common construction metals have grown in prominence over the years, which means that the necessity for TIG welding has consistently grown with them.

Food

Whether you’re a novice or an expert, you should know there are many different metals for welding, each one with its own properties that are best carried out with specific methods. TIG welding has a reputation for working impressively with stainless steel.

Likewise, stainless steel is incredibly prominent in the food manufacturing industry. This means that when repairs are necessary for stainless steel manufacturing equipment, TIG welding is the method you’ll use to get the job done.