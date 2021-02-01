You can use many words to describe winter in Ohio, none of which include “mild” or “light.” If you oversee a construction crew, it’s essential to adequately prepare them for the harsh weather conditions winter brings each year.





These top winter safety tips for construction sites will help you optimize the workplace to keep your employees healthy and productive.

Secure Your Worksite

Before workers begin working at the construction site, you must inspect the area and eliminate potential hazards that might be present. During the winter, potential worksite hazards include icy surfaces such as ladders, platforms, and other places where employees will walk. Salt icy surfaces to swiftly erode these unsafe conditions.

Since snow on work surfaces can also cause slipping, secure such areas with salt as well. Another hazard you have to look for is ice hanging above the work area. Remove any icicles to prevent them from falling and injuring employees. Any areas that are too icy or otherwise dangerous for employees should have barriers and signage in place to keep everyone away.





Inspect Your Equipment

Any construction equipment you use on the worksite needs a thorough inspection too. Although there is quite a vast selection of construction equipment, the wires and fluids they all require to function are typically susceptible to cold damage.

Luckily, you can also optimize this equipment for such harsh conditions. For instance, during the winter, there are various forklift safety precautions you must take, some of which involve the vehicle and some that include preparing the operators. Ensuring your equipment is safe to operate in winter conditions can significantly minimize safety hazards on the worksite.

Prioritize Warmth

Even if the area isn’t slippery and the equipment is optimized for cold weather, low temperatures can still be hazardous to your employees. Don’t allow workers to begin their shift until they have the right cold-weather PPE. The essential cold-weather PPE includes hats, earmuffs, water-resistant gloves, thick socks, a suitable jacket, and plenty of layers.

Not only should you provide and enforce cold weather apparel, but you should also set up a warm indoor area where employees can take breaks. Setting up a warm break area is one of the top winter safety tips for construction sites because it gives their body a chance to revitalize after working in harsh conditions. Tell workers to frequently take breaks because the amount of time they can safely work in warm conditions is not the same duration that they can safely work outdoors during winter.