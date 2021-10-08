Toledo Toy Show this Saturday, October 9th at Total Sports, Rossford



Total Sports in Rossford will host the Toledo Toy Show this Saturday, October 9th, from 9 AM – 3 PM. Admission is $5.00 per person with kids under 12 admitted free. Over 150 tables will feature Nascar, Hotwheels, Star Wars, Matchbox cars, Tonka, Pez, dolls, trains, tractors, sports cards, slot cars, models, comics, tin toys, action figures, diecast trucks, cartoon characters, and 100’s more. Total Sports is located at 10020 S. Compass Drive in Rossford, directly behind Meijer on State Route 20. This year a limited Early Bird admission will start at 7:30 AM. Early admission is $20 and ages 12 and under will be $5.00.

Total Sports provides plenty of free parking and an indoor concession stand. The Dawg House 419 food truck will be setup in the parking lot near the entrance to the building. Like ‘The New Toledo Toy Show’ on Facebook or visit the website at www.midmichigansupershow.com. Mark your calendars for the 2022 Spring show on April 16th.