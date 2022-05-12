Track at Van Buren Quad-Meet

from Mike Senour, Head Track Coach

North Baltimore High School

On Tuesday, May 10, the North Baltimore travelled to Van Buren for a four-team meet. Besides North Baltimore and Van Buren, McComb and Vanlue competed.

All the previous meets this season had temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Yesterday, the high was over 80 degrees. The drastic change in temperature was not easy on anyone at the meet. The events at the beginning of the meet went well enough, but by the end, the participants were showing the effects of the weather.

There was one first-place finisher for the girls and boys. Caitlin Schwartz won the girl’s 3200 and Darrian won the boy’s pole vault. Darrian vaulted a career-best of 10 feet. He also got third in the long jump (18’3.37”).

Other placers for the boys were Owen Johnson in the pole vault (8’6”) and two relay teams. The team of Conner Boyer, Casey Mowery, Jordan Coup and Jesse Vanlerberg got third in the 4X800 meter relay and the team of Brady Barlekamp, Tyler Williams, Austin Delgado and Kyle Green were second in the 4×200 relay.

On the girl’s side, Lucy Trout placed second in the shot put and discus. Caitlin also got third in the 1600 meter run. The final scorer for the girls was Rhiannon Powell. She places fifth in both the 400 meters and 800 meters.

Friday will be the Blanchard Valley Conference. The team has been training hard to perform their best at the meet.