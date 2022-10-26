Tractor/Pick Up Truck Accident Kills Deshler Man

Report from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office:

Milton Township, Wood County, Ohio

On October 25, 2022, at 2:13 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

An unoccupied tractor was being started utilizing the battery from a pickup truck. The tractor began moving and struck the pickup, knocking over the lone farmer, 82 year old William Wilhelm, and pinning him to the ground. William was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was located by a family member who called 911. William resided in Deshler, Ohio.

No one else was on scene at the time of the accident.