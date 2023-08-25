Tracy Kirchner Blake, 62, Knoxville, formerly of NB

She was born July 14, 1961, in Bowling Green, Ohio. She grew up and graduated high school in North Baltimore and lived most of her life in Maryville, Tennessee. She graduated from cosmetology school. She was a loving mother. Family meant everything to her. She had strong faith in God. She wrote “Love doesn’t die, people do. So, when all that is left of me is love, give me away. I will see you at home in Heaven.” We will miss her smile and humor.

She is survived by her mother, Wanda Kirchner; sisters, Deb Filed and husband, Steve and Jennifer Emahiser and husband, Allen; children, Brittney Chipps, Rio Boring, Dakota Blake, and Seth Blake; grandchildren, Dominic Hernandez, Kaden Vess, and Ethan Blake; several nieces and nephews; and others that had a special place in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald E. Kirchner; brother, Don Kirchner Jr.; grandparents, George and Marcille Baney and Joseph and Matilda Kirchner; and special nephew, Grant Durst.

A memorial service will be at a later date. www.mccamonammonsclick.com, 865-982-6812.