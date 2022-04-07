Train Day Toledo Coming in May

Train Day Toledo will be May 14 at the Toledo Amtrak Station.

Toledo Amtrak Station. Free Admission. Free Parking.

The glamour and excitement of trains – past, present and future – will be the focus

of the 13th annual Toledo Train Day, a free family-oriented event, May 14, at the

Amtrak Station. Activities will include the children’s train; free rides on the Speeder

rail cars; live entertainment by the Cake Walkin’ Jass Band, Toraugh Irish Band, Kim

Buehler and Friends, and others; plus several working displays of model trains.

But, most importantly, Toledo Train Day will help educate our communities about

the history of trains and how trains can make a positive impact on our future.

For the past several years the Toledo City Council has been working to build a

coalition of local governments in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan to

develop a high-speed passenger rail service with connections to Ann Arbor, Detroit

Metropolitan Airport and to Columbus.

“Because of its location, Toledo is the perfect spot to connect a high-speed system,”

said Theresa Morris, Toledo City Council member who sponsored legislation

earmarking $300,000 for an environmental study.

“Imagine the additional social and economic benefits that would come from the

development of a Toledo to Columbus passenger rail service,” she said.

“In addition, exhibits by the Toledo Public Library, local and national history and

advocacy groups Toledo Train Day will help tell the story of rail as we celebrate the

125th anniversary of the Lake Shore Limited,” said Toledo Train Day Committee

Chair Bill Gill. “Major speakers include Rick Harnish, who heads up the High Speed

Rail Alliance; Richard Rudolph, Chair of the National Rail Users Network; and Stu

Nicholson, Executive Director of All Aboard Ohio.”

Admission and parking for Toledo Train Day is free. The Amtrak Station is located in

the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza, 415 Emerald Avenue, in Downtown Toledo.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information visit

www.ToledoTrainDay.org