Training and jobs are available in public utility operations

TOLEDO – Anyone searching for a rewarding career can learn about a new program offering free education and employment connections in drinking water and wastewater operations during an event at Owens Community College at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

The Water Workforce Coalition is a regional initiative led by Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG), Owens Community College, the City of Toledo, and public utility partners throughout the region. Learn more about the program at www.waterworksforyou.org

There is a growing need for qualified utility operators throughout northwest Ohio. A new 16-week certificate program at Owens beginning in January will prepare students to pass licensing exams and be ready for rewarding employment in the water and wastewater industry, with tuition paid for by grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Anyone 18 or older with a high school diploma or a state-issued GED qualifies for this Water Treatment Professions Certificate program, which will enroll 24 students per semester. Students will be expected to attend in-person classes at Owens’ Toledo-area Campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students will also need to be available to attend on-the-job training at water or wastewater plants on Fridays.

At the September 25 event in Veterans Hall 201, anyone who might be interested can learn about the admissions process, hear about classes, and see the wide array of student support services offered by Owens and community partners. Attendees will hear from current utility employees about jobs in their field and will have the opportunity to sign up for in-person tours of drinking water and wastewater plants.

A second event will be offered on November 8, but registration for this program is limited, and those who complete all enrollment requirements will be accepted into the program first.

This program will follow Owens’ established enrollment procedures. If applications exceed the number of seats available, interested individuals will be placed on a wait list and will be prioritized for future sessions or open seats.

“Our partnership in the Water Workforce Coalition is a perfect example of our commitment to connecting business and industry and providing accessible, high-quality education and training,” said Dr. Dione D. Somerville, president of Owens Community College. “We are excited to begin to fast track students to new opportunities in public water and wastewater starting in January.